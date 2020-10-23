Deputy shot during training accident in Brazoria Co.

ANGLETON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deputy was shot Friday afternoon during an accident during training in Brazoria County.The county's sheriff's office said the incident took place in the 3600 block of County Road 45 in Angleton at around 2 p.m.A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the wounded deputy was transported by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann hospital. The deputy is expected to survive.It's not immediately known what happened. The sheriff's office is looking into whether the deputy was hit by someone else's shot or by his or herself.