16-year-old with special needs shoots teen sister after taking mom's unsecured gun, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old girl was shot outside of a Lowe's in northwest Harris County, according to deputies.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said the shooting happened on Saturday at about 2:44 p.m. outside the home improvement store at Cypresswood and 249.

Investigators said a 16-year-old with special needs got a hold of their parent's gun, which was in an unlocked box under a seat in the car.

The teenager accidentally shot their 14-year-old sister in the backseat, according to deputies.

The 14-year-old was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

No charges have been filed, and an investigation is ongoing.

Editor's note: Deputies haven't disclosed the 16-year-old's gender.