mural arts

Family of 7-year-old honorary officer who battled cancer surprised with Freeport mural

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Honorary officer who battled cancer honored with Freeport mural

FREEPORT, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of a little girl from Freeport who touched many hearts got an emotional surprise Wednesday.

Abigail Arias captured attention when she became an honorary Freeport Police Officer. She said she wanted to fight the bad guys, and her rare cancer.

Sadly, she passed away almost two years ago.

RELATED: 7-year-old who battled cancer remembered for her toughness, spirit
EMBED More News Videos

See how Officer Abigail touched the lives of thousands across the country.



Wednesday, a Houston artist who never met Abigail, but followed her story, unveiled a wall mural in the City of Freeport, alongside the Freeport police chief, and surprised her family.

It was an emotional moment for her parents and brother.

Her father was full of emotion as the mural for his daughter was unveiled.



Houston artist Floyd Mendoza touched base with Freeport Police Chief Raymond Garivey, and said he wanted to do this for her family and the community.

If you remember, Abigail touched many hearts as she fought to beat a rare cancer.

SEE ALSO: Freeport PD names new K9 after honorary officer who battled cancer
EMBED More News Videos

The department said 7-year-old Abigail Arias' "amazing journey and legacy continues from the Heavens."



The Freeport chief was so touched by her spirit, he made her an honorary police officer. She sadly passed away in November of 2019.

Moments like this are what the family said keeps pushing them forward.

"It helps in the healing process. But you know what, it's still difficult," Abigail's father said. "We keep our faith in God and we thank God for giving us eternity in Heaven. And we know that one day we'll be with her again."

Her father said the unveiling was a full circle moment for him. The mural is actually in the same community where his family lived when he grew up.

You can see the mural for yourself at the Stephen F Austin Girls Softball Park, located at 1300 N Ave M.

The chief said that the artist was so moved, he was actually brought to tears himself after completing the mural, which will now live in the community forever.

Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

RELATED: Police chief cries after receiving gift honoring Abigail Arias
EMBED More News Videos

Chief Garivey cried as he heard Abigail's recorded message, "Chief I love you, stay relentless."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfreeportpaintfamilymural artspolice officercancerpaintingmemorial
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURAL ARTS
Artist transforms Gulf Freeway McDonald's into special tribute
Art for an udderly good cause
4th graders create a mural of hope
'Absolute Equality' mural keeps Juneteenth alive in Galveston
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Show More
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
More TOP STORIES News