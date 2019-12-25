Society

Police chief cries after receiving gift honoring Abigail Arias

FREEPORT, Texas (KTRK) -- Freeport Police Chief Raymond Garivey received a Christmas gift to remember honorary officer Abigail Arias.

The 7-year-old passed away last month after battling a rare kidney cancer.

She had dreams of becoming a police officer.

Garivey says his wife and daughter recorded a message from Abigail before she died.

They had the waveform of Abigail's recording printed on a photo of her with the chief. When it's scanned, her voice can be heard.

His granddaughter gave the photo to him as a Christmas present.

"Chief I love you, stay relentless," Abigail can be heard saying in the recording.



Garivey posted a video of him receiving the gift on Facebook.

He cried as he heard Abigail's voice saying, "I love you too baby...I miss you kid" back to her message.

See how Officer Abigail touched the lives of thousands across the country.



During her funeral, other officers gathered to pay tribute.

They helped create the Officer 758's Cancer Fight Fund.

It's a charity that shares her badge number and now comforts children battling cancer.

