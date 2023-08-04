Following the death of 25-year-old 'Euphoria' actor Angus Cloud, some of his closest friends collaborated on a mural honoring him in his hometown of Oakland.

Friends of 'Euphoria' actor Angus Cloud honor him with Oakland mural after his death

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Following the death of Euphoria actor Angus Cloud this week, some of his friends in Oakland came together to honor him with a mural in his hometown.

Some of his closest friends got to collaborate on the design, one of them saying it turned out to be good therapy as they dealt with their loss.

It's already become a gathering place for those who want to pay their respects.

It's located on Park and East 19th Street -- not far from where Angus lived, and died.

The 25-year-old actor died Monday, July 31. His family did not confirm a cause of death, but said he'd been coping with mental health issues, and struggling with the recent loss of his father.

