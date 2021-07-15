More than 1,000 jobs available in ABC13's virtual job fair

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for a job, ABC13 has a way for you to land one quickly.
We partnered with Workforce Solutions to host a virtual job fair on Thursday, where more than 1,000 jobs across the Houston area were featured.
The job fair is held each week. Workforce Solutions recruiters is answering calls, emails, and application submissions to help line up interviews
If you're looking for another job or career advice, you can call the ABC13 viewer hotline at 832-849-0480 during the job fair.
Whether you apply during the job fair or call for help, services through Workforce Solutions won't cost you anything.
Some of the jobs featured are in the restaurant, retail, and construction industries. You can apply through Workforce Solutions' social media, on the phone or their website.
During the event, scholarships available to help with child care were also highlighted. To preview the jobs each week, go to the Workforce Solutions website, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.
