ABC13 hosts virtual job fair today featuring more than 700 openings

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Texas reopens, economists believe it'll bring more jobs.

If you're looking to beat the rush, ABC13 has a way for you to get a job quickly.

On Thursday at 11:30 a.m., ABC13 is partnering with Workforce Solutions to host a virtual job fair. More than 700 jobs are available with eight different companies.

To participate, head to ABC13's website or free streaming app on Roku, Amazon Fire or Apple TV. During the half-hour event, recruiters will take calls, emails, and applications and line people up for interviews.

Some of the jobs in Thursday's event pay $20 an hour. Some of the industries with open positions include law enforcement, sales, and leisure and hospitality.

During the event, we'll also have an ABC13 viewer hotline, where you can call for help with interviews, resume, education, and job advice. The number is 832-849-0480.

To apply for jobs, have a resume ready, or you can create a free profile on the state's jobs website. To preview Thursday's jobs, click here, and look for the "As seen on ABC13" section.

The video above is from last week's job fair. Hit play to get an idea of the career advice you'll hear.

Looking for work? Here are companies now hiring in the Houston area!

