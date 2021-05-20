ABC13 partners with nearly 25 restaurants for in-person job fair with on-the-spot hiring

Tony's Tex-Mex hosted an in-person job fair Thursday, where nearly 25 restaurants will be in the parking lot conducting interviews and doing on the spot hiring.
ABC13 also hosted a virtual job fair. For more than a year, we've partnered with Workforce Solutions to help hundreds land jobs during the pandemic.
The job fair happens each Thursday at 11:30 a.m., and you can join by watching the livestream on our website and streaming apps. This week, there are more than 2,000 jobs, with some paying $32 an hour.
During the virtual event, you can also call the ABC13 viewer hotline and receive free help from a Workforce Solutions recruiter. The number is (832) 849-0480.
To preview the jobs in the virtual event, go to the Workforce Solutions website, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.
Restaurants across the Katy and Houston area are coming together because they've struggled to find workers during the pandemic. With COVID-19 numbers improving, and more people getting vaccinated, business has returned.
Now, restaurants need employees. Tony's Tex-Mex, located at 17790 Katy Freeway, is calling the event, "Working Together, Not Competing."
Here is a list of the restaurants that'll be at the in-person job fair:
- Taco Bueno
- Denny's
- Palace Social
- Applebee's
- Adrian Street Mexican Food
- Texas Roadhouse
- Vida Mariscos
- Tony's Tex-Mex
- Brio
- Ambriza
- MOD Pizza
- Rudy's
- First Watch
- Salata
- Willie's Grill Icehouse
- Top Golf
- Torchy's Tacos
- Panera Bread
- Orleans Seafood
- Cracker Barrel
- Pinchy's Tacos
- Chipotle
