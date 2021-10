ABC13 partners with nearly 25 restaurants for in-person job fair with on-the-spot hiring

Taco Bueno

Denny's

Palace Social

Applebee's

Adrian Street Mexican Food

Texas Roadhouse

Vida Mariscos

Tony's Tex-Mex

Brio

Ambriza

MOD Pizza

Rudy's

First Watch

Salata

Willie's Grill Icehouse

Top Golf

Torchy's Tacos

Panera Bread

Orleans Seafood

Cracker Barrel

Pinchy's Tacos

Chipotle

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- In a month, boosted unemployment benefits end in Texas , which is why ABC13 got into action to help you land a job.Tony's Tex-Mex hosted an in-person job fair Thursday, where nearly 25 restaurants will be in the parking lot conducting interviews and doing on the spot hiring.ABC13 also hosted a virtual job fair. For more than a year , we've partnered with Workforce Solutions to help hundreds land jobs during the pandemic.The job fair happens each Thursday at 11:30 a.m., and you can join by watching the livestream on our website and streaming apps. This week, there are more than 2,000 jobs, with some paying $32 an hour.During the virtual event, you can also call the ABC13 viewer hotline and receive free help from a Workforce Solutions recruiter. The number is (832) 849-0480.To preview the jobs in the virtual event, go to the Workforce Solutions website , and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.Restaurants across the Katy and Houston area are coming together because they've struggled to find workers during the pandemic. With COVID-19 numbers improving, and more people getting vaccinated, business has returned.Now, restaurants need employees. Tony's Tex-Mex, located at 17790 Katy Freeway, is calling the event, "Working Together, Not Competing."Here is a list of the restaurants that'll be at the in-person job fair: