job fair

ABC13 partners with nearly 25 restaurants for in-person job fair with on-the-spot hiring

By
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 partners with nearly 25 restaurants for in-person job fair

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- In a month, boosted unemployment benefits end in Texas, which is why ABC13 got into action to help you land a job.

Tony's Tex-Mex hosted an in-person job fair Thursday, where nearly 25 restaurants will be in the parking lot conducting interviews and doing on the spot hiring.

RELATED: Petition seeks to restore Texas' $300-a-week jobless benefit

ABC13 also hosted a virtual job fair. For more than a year, we've partnered with Workforce Solutions to help hundreds land jobs during the pandemic.

The job fair happens each Thursday at 11:30 a.m., and you can join by watching the livestream on our website and streaming apps. This week, there are more than 2,000 jobs, with some paying $32 an hour.

During the virtual event, you can also call the ABC13 viewer hotline and receive free help from a Workforce Solutions recruiter. The number is (832) 849-0480.

To preview the jobs in the virtual event, go to the Workforce Solutions website, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.

Restaurants across the Katy and Houston area are coming together because they've struggled to find workers during the pandemic. With COVID-19 numbers improving, and more people getting vaccinated, business has returned.

Now, restaurants need employees. Tony's Tex-Mex, located at 17790 Katy Freeway, is calling the event, "Working Together, Not Competing."

Here is a list of the restaurants that'll be at the in-person job fair:

  • Taco Bueno
  • Denny's
  • Palace Social
  • Applebee's
  • Adrian Street Mexican Food
  • Texas Roadhouse
  • Vida Mariscos
  • Tony's Tex-Mex
  • Brio
  • Ambriza
  • MOD Pizza
  • Rudy's
  • First Watch
  • Salata
  • Willie's Grill Icehouse
  • Top Golf
  • Torchy's Tacos
  • Panera Bread
  • Orleans Seafood
  • Cracker Barrel
  • Pinchy's Tacos
  • Chipotle


Follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerskatyhoustoncareer advicejobs hiringjob fairrestaurantrestaurantsjobs
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOB FAIR
Here's how to land a job in Alvin during ABC13's virtual job fair
Here's how you can land work in days with ABC13's virtual job fair
ABC13 hosts job fair where you can find work or childcare assistance
ABC13 virtual job fair focuses on ways to land a job downtown
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Show More
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
More TOP STORIES News