job fair

1,000 jobs up for grabs in Houston area and some require no degree or experience

By
EMBED <>More Videos

1,000 jobs up for grabs and some require no degree or experience

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, ABC13 hosted a virtual job fair that highlighted Hispanic leaders who changed the labor force and offered ways to get a job quickly.

On Thursday, ABC13 partnered with Workforce Solutions for the event. For nearly a year and a half, we've hosted this weekly job fair.

You can apply for jobs on the phone, social media, or the state's website.

So far, more than 4,400 people have applied, and hundreds have landed jobs because of these job fairs.

This week, we have about 1,000 jobs, with some paying more than $100,000.

There are jobs that require bachelor degrees. Other immediate hire positions require only a high school education and no other experience.

Workforce Solutions works with companies that are looking to hire quickly. If you apply during the event, you could have an interview in days.

In addition to offering jobs, we took a look at Hispanic leaders, including Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta, union leaders who helped improve conditions for workers that still impact us today.

If you're looking for other career advice, including help with daycare, learning new skills, or interview practice, we have an ABC13 viewer hotline, where you can call and get free help. The number is 832-849-0480.

To preview the jobs, visit the Workforce Solutions website, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.

For employment and hiring updates, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careershoustoncareer advicejobs hiringabc13job fairworkplacejobshispanic heritage
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOB FAIR
Here's how to land a job in Alvin during ABC13's virtual job fair
Here's how you can land work in days with ABC13's virtual job fair
ABC13 hosts job fair where you can find work or childcare assistance
ABC13 virtual job fair focuses on ways to land a job downtown
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News