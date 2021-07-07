HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 has a way for you to land a job quickly this summer.
We partnered with Workforce Solutions on Wednesday to host a virtual job fair featuring hundreds of jobs, with some paying $28 an hour and upwards of $129,550 a year.
Each week, you can participate in the job fair by looking for the live video on our website and streaming app. During the half-hour event, Workforce Solutions recruiters take calls, emails and online applications to line up interviews with employers.
You can also call the ABC13 viewer hotline for free career advice. The number is 832-849-0480.
Some of the jobs featured in Wednesday's event included bilingual interpreters, restaurant workers, public transportation, retail, and truck driving.
To apply for the jobs, you can call, submit on social media or through Workforce Solutions' website.
To preview the jobs, go to the Workforce Solutions website, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.
Wednesday's event also focused on apprenticeship programs. Instead of taking out money for student loans, you can earn while you learn.
ABC13 was live from Apache Industrial Services. The company trains people to work in fields including scaffolding, insulation, and fireproofing.
Students will earn money while they learn these professions, and the majority graduate with full-time jobs in those fields.
For updates on hiring, job opportunities and employment in Texas, Follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
ABC13 and Workforce Solutions hold virtual job fair featuring 6-figure jobs, apprenticeships
JOB FAIR
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News