Employers in Katy looking to hire on the spot and ABC13 wants to help you land that job fast

The Workforce Solutions office in Katy looks a lot different from a year ago.
"Last summer, we were completely over the phone or virtual," said Christie Padula, the officer manager. "We weren't seeing anyone face-to-face. It's a lot nicer. We can have that personal interaction with people."
The agency wants to offer assistance because it's working with a number of employers looking to hire. There are a lot of jobs in the Katy area in the education, oil and gas, and health care industries.
"If you want to work in those industries, there's a lot more you can do other than those big main jobs you may think of. Don't let that scare you away," Padula said.
One way to tap into those careers is to take part in our ABC13 virtual job fair. It takes place Thursdays at 11:30 a.m. To participate, just look for live video on our website or wherever you stream ABC13. To preview the jobs, visit the Workforce Solutions website, and look for the "As seen on ABC13" section.
Over the past year, our weekly events have helped more than 350 people find jobs.
This week, the employers are looking to hire even more.
"They want to hire on the spot," Padula said. "They're in desperate need of people. That can happen. It happens all the time. We have employers that hire for future openings, but we have a lot of employers that need people."
During the half-hour event, you can also learn about other programs, including new training and childcare for a year. If you live in the Katy area and are looking for help, you can call or go in person to the Workforce Solutions location.
"Give us a call," Padula said. "We'll set you up to talk to someone who is excited to help you go back to work."
If you need assistance, you can call the ABC13 hotline weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 713-243-6663.
