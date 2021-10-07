ABC13 hosts job fair where you can find work or childcare assistance

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for work, or need childcare assistance, ABC13 is hosting a virtual job fair where you can get help with both.
ABC13 is partnering with Workforce Solutions to host a virtual job fair. There are more than 200 jobs available, with some paying more than $100,000.
There are a variety of positions including plumbing, security and construction. You can see the latest job fair in the video player above and wherever you stream ABC13.
During the half-hour event, Workforce Solutions recruiters took calls, social media messages and applications to line up candidates for interviews. If you apply, you could get an interview in days.
If you need career assistance, including practice interviews, resumes or training, you can also call the ABC13 viewer hotline at (832) 849-0480. The help is completely free.
In addition to jobs, we'll also highlight daycare assistance programs. On Wednesday, Fort Bend County added $2 million to its childcare voucher program.
Workforce Solutions also has three scholarships that could get you completely covered for a year. To preview the jobs, click here, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.
