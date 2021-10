Here's how you can land work in days with ABC13's virtual job fair

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for work, experts said there's no better time than now to apply for a job, and we have a way for you to land one quickly.ABC13 partnered withto host a virtual job fair. It features hundreds of jobs, with some paying more than $100,000.There are jobs in a variety of fields including construction, leisure and hospitality, and health care. Workforce Solutions recruiters take applications through social media, email, and the state's jobs website Economists have told ABC13 the number of job postings in the Houston area continues to increase as the region bounces back from the pandemic. There are opportunities in a variety of industries.If you need career advice, you can call the ABC13 viewer hotline at 832-849-0480. To view the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions , and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.