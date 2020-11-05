ABC13's virtual job fair for vets features jobs paying $25 an hour

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With Veterans Day approaching, ABC13 is hosting a virtual job fair featuring employers looking to hire vets with some positions paying $25 an hour.
Eyewitness News is partnering with Workforce Solutions and will showcase more than 550 positions available.
On Thursday, the state hosted its annual "Red, White, and You" hiring event. The event was virtual this year to help vets in the Houston area find jobs. Many of those positions will be available as well as others during ABC13's job fair. Many of the jobs are geared towards veterans, but anyone is welcome to apply.
Some of the positions available include software developers, customer service representatives and warehouse workers. The pay ranges from $10 to $25 an hour.
In order to participate, head to ABC13's Facebook page at 3 p.m. and look for the live stream. During the half-hour event, Workforce Solutions recruiters will be answering calls, emails and applications to line up qualified individuals for interviews days after the event.
Participating in a job fair could not only land you a job quickly, it also meets the work search requirement unemployed Texans now have to fulfill. Starting this week, Texans on unemployment have to complete three work search activities a week.
You could fulfill the requirement during ABC13's job fair. Attending the virtual event counts as one activity, and if you apply for two jobs, it could meet the other two requirements.
If you want to preview the positions, click here, and look for the As Seen on ABC13 section.
