Land a hospitality job during ABC13's virtual job fair and earn $250 sign-on bonus

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Our ABC13+ series is in Galveston, and we're looking to help those who need a job.ABC13 partnered with Workforce Solutions Friday to host a virtual job fair that featured more than 1,000 jobs in the Galveston and Houston area.Galveston has experienced a big swing in its unemployment rate.In April 2020, it soared to 19.2%. Last month, it was at 6.9%.A big reason for the decline is the re-emergence of hospitality jobs. Even more are coming soon.Cruises are scheduled to restart in three weeks. Many industry companies are hiring now.Watch the video above to learn more on how you can land a hospitality job and earn a $250 sign-on bonus. Our job fair featured other industries as well.During the half-hour event each week, Workforce Solutions recruiters are available to offer free career advice.There's even an ABC13 viewer hotline you can call for help. The number is 832-849-0480. The ABC13 viewer hotline is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.