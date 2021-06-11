Land a hospitality job during ABC13's virtual job fair and earn $250 sign-on bonus

abc13 plus galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Our ABC13+ series is in Galveston, and we're looking to help those who need a job.

ABC13 partnered with Workforce Solutions Friday to host a virtual job fair that featured more than 1,000 jobs in the Galveston and Houston area.


Galveston has experienced a big swing in its unemployment rate.

In April 2020, it soared to 19.2%. Last month, it was at 6.9%.

A big reason for the decline is the re-emergence of hospitality jobs. Even more are coming soon.

Cruises are scheduled to restart in three weeks. Many industry companies are hiring now.
SEE ALSO: Carnival will require COVID vaccine proof when cruises resume in Galveston next month


Watch the video above to learn more on how you can land a hospitality job and earn a $250 sign-on bonus. Our job fair featured other industries as well.

During the half-hour event each week, Workforce Solutions recruiters are available to offer free career advice.

There's even an ABC13 viewer hotline you can call for help. The number is 832-849-0480. The ABC13 viewer hotline is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

