ABC13 set to speak with genetic testing lab that helped identify body found on Galveston beach

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Nearly three years after dying, the body of a man found on Galveston Island has been identified. ABC13 will be speaking with officials who helped solve the case that had gone cold.

The man found on Jamaica Beach on Mother's Day in 2020 is a foreign exchange student from Tanzania, a fact we would not know without the help of a DNA lab.

On the day the body was found, detectives had very little to help figure out who he was. The only clues were the swim trunks and briefs he had on and the size 11 sandals.

Galveston police officer Dannie Simpson shared crime scene photos with the Unsolved team, not seen by the public until now.

At the time, police could only speculate as to why they were strapped to his hands.

"He had been swimming and maybe tried to use those as a flotation device," Galveston police officer Dannie Simpson said.

To help identify the body, police turned to a private genetic testing lab called Othram. Using DNA, we now know the 24-year-old found that day is Calvin Mbwambo, an exchange student from Tanzania.

His family can now start the grieving process and find some peace knowing Mbwambo has been identified all these years after being discovered.

DNA testing cannot tell us why Mbwambo was in Galveston or what happened leading up to his death. Those are questions detectives will work to answer.

