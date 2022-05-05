ABC13 town hall to focus on Texas' teen mental health crisis

State Rep. Dan Huberty, Texas House Education Committee

Glenda Demas, LPC, NCC, PsyD. NAMI Greater Houston board member

Jia Wong, MS, The Center for Healing Arts and Science

Khalil Piatti, teen mental health advocate

Dr. Layla Salek, child behaviorist

Dr. Roberta Scott, Houston ISD director of social emotional learning

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --After more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, our teenagers are now facing a new crisis: rising mental health problems.The Centers for Disease Control reported in a recent survey that 44% of high school students said they persistently felt sad and hopeless to such an extent that it kept them from participating in normal teenage activities. That's more than one in every three teens.Nine percent even considered suicide.Eyewitness News anchor Gina Gaston is gathering experts for a town hall Thursday at 7 p.m., to highlight how the pandemic has only compounded the existing mental health crisis faced by Texas teens, and to connect you with resources that could save lives.CDC data shows one in every five children has a mental disorder, but only 20 percent of them were able to get mental health care.A 2020 NAMI Greater Houston report shows Texas ranks 50th out of 51 for overall access to mental health care.From March to October 2020, mental health emergency room visits increased 24% for younger children ages 5-11, and was even worse for children ages 12-17, whose ER visits went up 31%.Much of the mental health pain children are experiencing is because of what has been unfolding at home, as parents struggle with job loss, isolation, having to manage their child's education, and sometimes their own poor health or the death of a loved one due to COVID-19.Before the pandemic, CDC data showed only 14% of children ages 14-17 said they were emotionally abused. From 2020-2021, that number soared to 55% of children surveyed.Another 11% of children said they experienced physical abuse at home during the same period, up from 5.5% before the pandemic.