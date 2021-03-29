abc13 plus sugar land

Nearly 300 jobs available in Sugar Land with ABC 13's virtual job fair

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Employers in Sugar Land are hiring, and ABC 13 has a way for you to get a job in the area quickly.

Sugar Land has undergone serious changes over the past couple decades. The same is true with the top job markets. No longer is agriculture the top industry. "Healthcare services, and then also retail trade," Workforce Solutions office manager, Bobby Williams explained.

It's an area looking to expand. On Tuesday, ABC 13 is hosting a virtual job fair with Workforce Solutions on our website, and streaming app at 11:30 a.m.

There are nearly 300 jobs available, with some paying around $70,000 a year. Some of the industries include, manufacturing, dental, law enforcement, and childcare.

If you apply Tuesday, you could have a job within days. "Employers are looking to hire are looking to hire immediately," Williams said. "We highly encourage our customers to log on and visit those virtual job fairs."

"If you're looking for work in the Sugar Land area, Workforce Solutions can help you virtually, or curbside service. The doors to the public have been closed for more than a year. That changed Monday. The agency now offers in-person services, but you have to make an appointment online, or on the phone."

"It is limited capacity. Just so we keep our customers safe," Williams explained. "Each office will have a certain number of customers they can have in office at one time."

It comes at a needed time. The recent state jobs report that was released days ago, shows in February, the unemployment rate in the Houston area climbed to 8.4 percent, which is nearly two points higher than the rest of the country. Still, nearly 7,000 jobs were added, so there are companies hiring.

"I think that we're seeing things turn around, and that's a good sign. Jobs are being added. Employers are looking to hire," Williams said.

Our virtual job fair tomorrow will focus on Sugar Land jobs, but we will also have other positions in the Houston area. We also have an ABC 13 viewer hotline you can call Tuesday to get help with all kinds of services. The number is 832-849-0480. To preview the jobs, click here, and look for the "seen on ABC 13" section.
