How a pest control technician became part of a family

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a regular Thursday morning for Arturo Castro.

He's been a pest control technician at ABC Home and Commercial Services for 19 years, and with the weather heating up, now is the time to get rid of all those unwanted fleas, spiders and roaches.

But, Arturo is not just any technician, and Matt Thomas and Claudia Moradel aren't just any couple.

"Just the feeling that somebody loves you and you love them back," Castro explained. "It's beautiful. It's beautiful."

They met 10 years ago, just after Thomas and Moradel got married.

The three never really meant to become close friends, but it happened over cinnamon coffee.

"We could tell when we first met each other that he had a good heart, and I think Claudia felt the same way," explained Thomas.

The trio's relationship is special.

"Yes. We felt like a friend or a family member," Claudia Moradel added. "All my family knows about Arturo. He met my parents, you know, when they come down over here. They always ask for him."

ABC13+ is a project that focuses on the hidden gems and unsung heroes from the communities you live in. Through our series, we're able to shine a positive spotlight on the amazing stories that deserve to be told.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.

