Charles Porter Jr., 1st African-American reporter and anchor in Houston, dies at 81

Charles Porter Jr. was the first African-American reporter and anchor in Housotn. The man who made history has died at 81

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A trailblazer in Houston broadcasting, who made history at ABC13 and in our city, has died at 81.

Charles Porter Jr. was the first Black reporter and anchor in Houston, covering major events like the swearing-in of late-Congresswoman Barbara Jordan, who was the first Black woman elected to Congress from Texas in 1972.

Charlie, as he was known, had a deep booming velvety voice and the rare ability to talk to just about anyone.

He worked at ABC13 for nearly eight years, from 1971 to 1978. His daughter says he most loved several special projects he brought to the screen, like "Sweet By and By," about local Black churches, and another one called "Barbara Jordan Goes to Washington." He also hosted a weekend show called simply "The Show."

Charlie died Monday after a lingering illness, leaving behind two daughters and two sons, 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

He was the consummate professional and a mentor to so many younger people of color.

We send his family and friends our deepest condolences.

