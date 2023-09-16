Willis HS improves to 4-0 behind star quarterback's 6-TD performance to beat undefeated Conroe

It was the battle of the neighbors! Only seven miles from each other, Willis and Conroe hit the field at a sold-out Berton A. Yates Stadium

WILLIS, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a battle of neighbors. Both schools were undefeated, separated by just seven miles.

The task at hand for the 3-0 Conroe Tigers was to try to do something no team has been able to do so far this season: contain Willis quarterback, Florida commit DJ Lagway.

The 5-star quarterback came into the game throwing for over 950 yards and 14 touchdowns through the first three games. Lagway used his arm and legs to help the Wildcats to a 63-14 win at a sold-out Berton A. Yates Stadium to improve to 4-0.

Lagway set the tone early, hitting DeBraun Hampton on a long completion on the first play of the game to set up the first of his three rushing touchdowns to make it 7-0.

After the teams exchanged interceptions, Lagway scored on an 8-yard run to up the Wildcats lead to 14-0.

His third TD on the ground came in the second quarter on a 4/goal from the 1. Conroe cut the lead to 21-7 on a Christian Nunley TD pass, but that was as close as the Tigers would get.

Lagway added a TD pass to Jalen Mickins and a pair of scores to Super-Sophomore Jermaine Bishop, Jr.

