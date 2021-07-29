job fair

With unemployment claims rising, here's how to land work through ABC13's virtual job fair

By
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13's virtual job fair helps applicants land $80K a year jobs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- COVID-19 numbers are increasing, and so are unemployment figures.

That's why we want to help you land a job quickly if you're looking for work.

ABC13 is partnering with Workforce Solutions to host a virtual job fair. The event features hundreds of jobs in the Houston area.

If you apply today, you could land an interview in days.

Some of the positions pay $80,000 a year, and others pay $20 an hour.

Some of the industries you can find in the half-hour event are in the construction, automotive, and hospitality and leisure fields. To participate, look for the livestream on our website in the video player above and streaming apps.

New numbers from the Texas Workforce Commission show initial unemployment claims are rising in southeast Texas. On June 26, initial weekly unemployment claims in Harris County were at 2,924. On July 17, they spiked to 8,382.

During our virtual job fair, Workforce Solutions recruiters will also answer calls and offer free career advice. The ABC13 viewer hotline is 832-849-0480.

To preview the jobs, go to the Workforce Solutions website, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.

For hiring, employment and job fair updates, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careershoustonjobs hiringmoneyjob fairabc13salaryjobs
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOB FAIR
Here's how to land a job in Alvin during ABC13's virtual job fair
Here's how you can land work in days with ABC13's virtual job fair
ABC13 hosts job fair where you can find work or childcare assistance
ABC13 virtual job fair focuses on ways to land a job downtown
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News