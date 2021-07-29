With unemployment claims rising, here's how to land work through ABC13's virtual job fair

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- COVID-19 numbers are increasing, and so are unemployment figures.
That's why we want to help you land a job quickly if you're looking for work.
ABC13 is partnering with Workforce Solutions to host a virtual job fair. The event features hundreds of jobs in the Houston area.
If you apply today, you could land an interview in days.
Some of the positions pay $80,000 a year, and others pay $20 an hour.
Some of the industries you can find in the half-hour event are in the construction, automotive, and hospitality and leisure fields. To participate, look for the livestream on our website in the video player above and streaming apps.
New numbers from the Texas Workforce Commission show initial unemployment claims are rising in southeast Texas. On June 26, initial weekly unemployment claims in Harris County were at 2,924. On July 17, they spiked to 8,382.
During our virtual job fair, Workforce Solutions recruiters will also answer calls and offer free career advice. The ABC13 viewer hotline is 832-849-0480.
To preview the jobs, go to the Workforce Solutions website, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.
