How you can land a job if you're a veteran looking for work

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ahead of Veteran's Day, we're offering a way to help vets land a job.

First, Workforce Solutions hosted its annual "Hiring Red, White & You" event on Thursday. It's a way for veterans and their family members to be able to find a job.

Each week, ABC13 also partners with the agency to host a virtual job fair.

This time, the event offered ways for veterans to find employment as well.

But you don't just have to be a military member. Anyone can participate.

A number of jobs are available, with some paying around $150,000 a year. There are jobs in the oil and gas, construction, and leisure and hospitality industries.

To participate each week, look for the live stream on our website and wherever you stream ABC13. If you miss it live, you can watch the replay found in the video player above shortly after the live event.

Participants can apply for jobs on social media, email, and the state's jobs website.

During the half-hour event, recruiters take calls from the ABC13 viewer hotline. You can call and get free career help, including resume assistance, interview practice, and learn about childcare scholarships.

The ABC13 viewer hotline number is (832) 849-0480.

To preview the jobs, go to the Workforce Solutions website, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.

