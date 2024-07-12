Prince Harry accepts Pat Tillman Award for Service at 2024 ESPYS

Hosted by Serena Williams, the 2024 ESPYS celebrated and recognized the best players, teams and moments in sports.

LOS ANGELES -- The Duke of Sussex was among several of the biggest stars in sports who were honored Thursday night at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles.

Prince Harry received the Pat Tillman Award for Service, and he mentioned the late Army Ranger's mother who had been critical of honoring the royal.

With wife Meghan joining in a standing ovation, the Duke of Sussex accepted the trophy from three service veterans who were injured during their tours of duty. Harry served in the British military for 10 years, including two tours in Afghanistan as a helicopter pilot.

He created the Invictus Games in 2014, which serves as a multi-sport, paralympic-style games for wounded or injured servicemen and veterans.

Prince Harry receives the Pat Tillman Award For Service at the ESPY awards on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Tillman's mother, Mary Tillman, had criticized ESPN's choice of Harry, saying there are recipients working in the veteran community who would have been more fitting. Harry thanked Tillman's widow, Marie, for her attendance and also acknowledged Mary Tillman.

"Her advocacy for Pat's legacy is deeply personal and one that I respect," he said. "The bond between a mother and son is eternal and transcends even the greatest losses."

Harry went on to share what's in store for Invictus this year.

"We're celebrating ten years of witnessing life changing impact and healing through sport," he said. "While so much progress has been made since those first games, the world outside seems to be in an even more precarious state. We live in an age marked by polarization and division. Conflicts rage around the globe, anger and resentment towards those who are different seem to pervade societies everywhere."

"Our community challenges that," he added. "Our community proves that unity is not just possible, but formidable. The beauty of the Invictus Games lies in how it brings people together. No matter one's nationality, background or personal struggles."

"It is a collective built from courage and mutual respect, where athletes discover time and time again the common denominator of their humanity," he said.

Ahead of the ESPY Awards, ESPN, which airs the ESPYs, said Harry was among those being honored for his work in using his platform to, "change the world and make it more inclusive for marginalized and suffering communities, demonstrating incredible resilience, positivity and perseverance."

(ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.)