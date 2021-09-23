ABC13 virtual job fair focuses on ways you can get a job in downtown Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This week, ABC13+ is sharing positive stories in downtown Houston, and we're also offering ways for you to get a job in the area.
On Thursday morning, ABC13 and Workforce Solutions hosted their weekly virtual job fair, which featured positions with the city of Houston and Houston Housing Authority as well as those with Southwest Shipyard.
While many of the gigs are located downtown, employers outside of that area are looking to hire as well.
In addition to discussing open positions during the live event, recruiters take calls, emails, and social media messages to assist you with any career questions you have.
When the job fair is live, you can call the ABC13 viewer hotline at (832) 849-0480.
ABC13 has hosted a weekly virtual job fair with Workforce Solutions for nearly a year and a half.
You can watch it on our website and wherever you stream ABC13. After the live event is over, look for the full video of the job fair in the player above.
So far, more than 4,000 people have applied, and hundreds of others have landed jobs because of the free fairs.
To preview the jobs each week, visit the Workforce Solutions website, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.
