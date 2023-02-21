Firefighters investigating what sparked flames at abandoned warehouse building in Houston's East End

SkyEye flew over the scene and saw flames and smoke coming from the abandoned warehouse. Firefighters were working to clear out any debris that could restart the fire.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Firefighters worked to extinguish a fire at an abandoned warehouse in Houston's East End on Tuesday morning.

SkyEye flew over the building in an industrial area in the 6100 block of Navigation Boulevard at McFarland Street, just west of U.S. 90, where flames and smoke were seen coming from the warehouse.

Houston Fire Department officials said the fire started right before 6 a.m.

Frefighters managed to get the fire under control and extinguish the flames. No injuries were reported.

Fire officials said there was no one inside the warehouse at the time since it was abandoned.

Crews were working to clear out any debris that could restart the fire. ABC13 video spotted firefighters pulling office equipment out of the building, including filing cabinets and charred chairs.

Investigators said it appeared the flames started in what used to be an office space inside the abandoned warehouse.

Arson investigators are working to determine what sparked the flames and if the fire was intentional or not.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.