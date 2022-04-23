man killed

HCSO working to identify young man found shot to death in northeast Harris County

EMBED <>More Videos

Houston crime: Harris County Sheriff's Office working to identify young person found shot and killed in NE Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A young man was found shot to death in northeast Harris County on Friday according to Harris County Sheriff's office's Sergeant Greg Perkins.

At about 8:15 pm, deputies responded to several shooting calls near the 3500 block of Atascocita Plum Court and found the victim unresponsive, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was said to be walking with a group of four men that ran off after the gunshots were fired, according to deputies. There is no description of the men that were with the victim.

Deputies said they did find a weapon on the scene and they are not sure if it belonged to the victim or the other four other men who ran away.

It is too early to determine whether this shooting was gang-related and they are still trying to identify the victim, said Sergeant Perkins.

Deputies believe that he was 16 to 17-years-old.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countycrimegun violenceteen killedman killedharris county sheriffs officeguns
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MAN KILLED
Former Rugby player Pedrie Wannenburg killed in car crash
"He knew": mother says her son warned her he would be murdered
Suspects 'hunted' for man shot and killed outside motel, HPD says
Pasadena police fatally shoot man they say was carrying gun on road
TOP STORIES
Former Rugby player Pedrie Wannenburg killed in car crash
Warm, windy weekend ahead, but hope for needed rain on Monday
High profile trials to start next week after Harris Co. backlog
1 killed, 5 injured in fatal chase in NW Harris Co.
"He knew": mother says her son warned her he would be murdered
Galveston ISD employee out of a job after cryptocurrency mining
Soldier missing in river along border, Texas Army National Guard says
Show More
METROLift driver accused of harassing passengers
LyondellBasell closing not an 'indicative' trend, observer says
Recent reporting highlights criticism against Houston Crime Stoppers
I-45 Gulf Fwy, I-10 Katy Fwy, Hardy Toll slated for weekend closures
Police say at least 3 shot, 'active threat' in northwest DC
More TOP STORIES News