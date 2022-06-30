19-year-old arrested after 2 shot, including 9-year-old, at Wharton apartments

WHARTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An arrest has been made after a 9-year-old boy was injured in a shooting at a Wharton apartment complex over the weekend.Jason Matthew Garza, 19, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for his role in the shooting.Officers responded to the River Bend Apartments at 2500 Junior College Blvd on Sunday morning.Upon arrival, Wharton police said they found a 9-year-old boy with a gunshot wound in his back.He was taken to a hospital by Life Flight. His condition was unknown.A subsequent 911 call led officers to the OakBend Emergency Room, where they discovered an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper chest.Police believe the victim was involved in an argument with Garza when shots were fired.Investigators said they believe the boy was "an unintended victim of that gunfire exchange."