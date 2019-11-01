9-year-old almost loses his arm after family dog attack

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5325548" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 7-year-old girl needed 1,000 stitches after a dog bit her face while visiting a private animal rescue in Riverside County.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 9-year-old kid has had more surgeries than people twice his age.After he was attacked by his family's dog, Austyn Clanton was taken to Memorial Hermann Children's Hospital, where doctors there had to get creative to save his arm."He started biting, scratching," said Austyn, describing the moments his dog attacked his left arm in his Beaumont home. "The American bulldog was shaking this arm up and down, up and down."Austyn was taken to a local hospital, but then transferred to Memorial Hermann Children's in Houston to be treated."I was a Navy corpsman before, when I was in the military. With the Marines, I've seen trauma and chaos, but it's different when it's your child," says Austyn's father, Brad Clanton.Doctors at Memorial Hermann had to repair several arteries and replace a muscle in his arm, by taking one from his back."We're very hopeful, and so far, things are looking good," says pediatric surgeon for UT Health and Memorial Hermann, Dr. Phuong Nguyen.His parents couldn't be more thankful."We lean on faith," says his mother, Vanessa Clanton.His parents also say they're proud of their young son's bravery in all of this."It was really impressive for him to be as chill and calm and just ready," Brad said.Austyn has a long road to recovery, but will go home soon.It's been an experience, his parents say, they don't want to see happen again."It's very emotional, it's intense, it's not good. I don't want to see it again," says Brad.