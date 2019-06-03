Pets & Animals

7-year-old gets 1,000 stitches after dog attack at animal rescue

By ABC7.com staff
ROMOLAND, California -- A 7-year-old girl needed 1,000 stitches after a dog bit her face while visiting a private animal rescue.

The Riverside County Department of Animal Services said the 2-year-old male Akita lunged and bit the girl at a private kennel.

It happened Sunday as the girl's parents and the child were with staff members, seeking to adopt a dog.

The child had to undergo three hours of surgery and has 1,000 stitches.

The kennel rescues Akitas from Southern California shelters.

Due to the severity of the attack, Animal Services is working to have the dog put down.

The department said at least five other serious bites have occurred in recent years involving dogs from this kennel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscaliforniadogsanimal rescuedog attacku.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News