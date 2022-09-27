8-year-old boy struck and killed by car while riding bike in Kingwood, DPS says

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- An 8-year-old boy was killed after a vehicle hit him while he was riding his bike on Monday afternoon, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Investigators said the child was on the sidewalk before he attempted to turn at the intersection of Gallant Knight and South King Mill.

A woman driving a black Hyundai was traveling westbound on South Kings Mill and turned left to go south on Gallant Knight, according to DPS.

She told investigators she did not see the boy and struck him.

The child was transported to Kingwood Hospital in critical condition with CPR in progress. Authorities said he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

DPS troopers said the driver is cooperating with the investigation.