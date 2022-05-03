building fire

iClub Nightclub suffered $75K worth of damages from weekend fire, HFD says

Club had far less than 1,000 guests at time of fire, manager says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A nightclub suffered about $75,000 worth of damages after a fire that injured multiple people in southwest Houston on Saturday morning, according to the Houston Fire Department.

An estimated $2,525,000 worth of property was saved from the fire, HFD says.

HFD says crews arrived at the iClub Nightclub at 8320 Southwest Freeway within two minutes and found smoke coming from the front door.

Multiple people were leaving the club and driving out of the parking lot, according to reports. Crews made an offensive attack and conducted a primary search, removing several people that were still inside the club, HFD says.

Two people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The fire was controlled within about half an hour and the building was ventilated.

HFD arson investigators determined the fire to be accidental, due to an unspecified electrical malfunction, possibly related to the nightclub's speaker system.

Initial reports stated over 1,000 people were at the club during the time of the fire, which the manager says is not true.

In a previous report, the manager of iClub Nightclub said that the number of guests inside at the time is below the maximum number of 800 people allowed in the iClub building, but is nowhere near the number fire officials are claiming.

HFD said in a statement:

"An inspector from the Fire Marshal's Office did not respond to the fire on April 30 located at 8320 SW Freeway, nor was an inspector requested. Therefore, we are unable to confirm the number of occupants in the club at the time of the fire, nor the landlords statement regarding the 615 occupants inside the building after everyone was gone."

