Fire at iClub nightclub sends 3 people to hospital, authorities say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Fire Department said more than a thousand people escaped a fire at iClub nightclub in southwest Houston early Saturday morning.

Three people were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation, according to authorities. Cameras caught several people getting oxygen from the firefighters.

Firefighters say it was a chaotic scene as they tried to get to the club.

"It took us a while to get here there was so many people, there was probably 1,000 to 1,500 people trying to exit. Once we got here, we had heavy black smoke coming out of the front door and the rear door," authorities said.

Firefighters initially found four people behind the bar in a fetal position.

Authorities believe they were trying to get away from the smoke.

HFD found the fire in the back of the building and were able to control it with the help of a sprinkler system.

Arson investigators will look into what sparked the fire.
