7-year-old grazed by bullet while asleep in bed in north Houston home

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 7-year-old boy is recovering after being grazed on the head by a bullet while he was asleep in his bed Thursday in north Houston.

Houston police said a stray bullet pierced a home in the 8200 block of Millicent Road at about 5:30 a.m.

The boy's great-uncle, Richard Vargas, said the child's mother originally thought his eardrum had ruptured. When he was taken to the hospital, staff told her it was a bullet wound.

"I don't want to bury either one of my nieces or nephews, or have to be visiting them in the hospital," Vargas said. "It's scary for them. They don't know what's going on."

The boy's injury is not severe, and Vargas anticipated the child would be released from the hospital Friday.

Vargas said he is still trying to process what happened and wants to know who is responsible. He also said his family stays to themselves and cannot imagine anyone who would target their home.

"It makes me mad. It bothers me," Vargas said. "People have kids, and I don't know if whoever did it has any kids or what they would do if it was their kid that it happened to."

HPD said they do not have a description of the suspect at this time.

