At least 64 stolen bicycles found all at once in Midtown Houston neighborhood

EMBED </>More Videos

64 stolen bikes found in Midtown Houston neighborhood (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities have recovered at least 64 bicycles, all believed to be stolen, from a Midtown Houston neighborhood.

The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office began investigating Wednesday the possible bike stash on Truxillo Street.

Deputy constables believe some of the bikes came from recent theft cases, while others were from older theft incidents.

The constable's office is working to reunite the bicycles with their owners.

A flatbed truck was seen loaded with the bicycles earlier in the day as deputies began hauling them away.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bicyclebikestheftHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News