6-year-old killed in Pasadena apartment over spilled water, police say

Pasadena police identified the little girl as Laurionne Walker.
In a shocking connection, Laurionne's mother tells ABC13 she was left in the care of a relative today so the mother could attend the vigil for Porsha Branch and her three children, who died in a crash in Spring Sunday night.
Laurionne's mother is the aunt of the three children who died in the crash.
Officers received a call around 11:30 a.m. Friday about the shooting at the Veranda Village apartment complex located at 3637 Shaver Street near Allen-Genoa Road.
According to the Pasadena Police Department, Laurionne and the shooter, who are related in some way, according to investigators, were involved in an argument over spilled water.
Laurionne was rushed to Bayshore Hospital where she later died. The shooter is in custody.
Meanwhile, the Bayshore Hospital issued the following statement Friday afternoon.
"While HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast sympathizes with family members not able to enter the facility at this time, the hospital has received a request from the Pasadena Police Department to limit access to the emergency center of the hospital as the police investigate a possible crime. The hospital has agreed to the police department's request. The facility is dedicated to assisting the police in any way possible. No further details will be released by the hospital, due to HIPAA privacy laws."
This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
