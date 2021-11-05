6-year-old girl drowns in pool at Lake Conroe's Margaritaville resort

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A 6-year-old girl died Friday after she was found unresponsive in a pool at Margaritaville Resort on Lake Conroe, according to police.Authorities received a call about the drowning shortly after 3:30 p.m.Police said family members and other witnesses did perform CPR immediately. Once first responders arrived, the child was rushed to Texas Children's Hospital in the Woodlands, but police said she was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the emergency room.Police say the family was on vacation visiting the resort from out of town. The pool the child was playing in is open to guests."Houston extends it deepest sympathy and prayers for peace and comfort for the family involved in today's unfortunate tragedy," the team at the Margaritaville Lake Resort said in a statement. "Out of respect for the family involved, any questions should be deferred to the localauthorities."Conroe Police Chief Jeff Christy also sent his condolences to the family and other people involved in incident.The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office and Conroe Police Detectives were at the scene conducting further investigations.