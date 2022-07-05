6-year-old's drowning death at La Marque house party under investigation

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) -- A 6-year-old is dead after drowning during a large Fourth of July gathering at a home in La Marque, police said.The tragedy happened at about 6:50 p.m. in the 800 block of Volney.When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the boy unconscious and attempted to treat him. He was rushed to Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, where police said he died.Police said a large party was being hosted that evening at the home, which has a pool.An investigation is underway but police are urging anyone with information on the incident to contact Lt. Gandy at 409-938-9235.