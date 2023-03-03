Investigators believe the 34-year-old who was arrested is the mother of one of the young girls involved in the altercation.

Woman charged after 6-year-old boy shot multiple times during fight among children, Pct. 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies identified a woman charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a 6-year-old boy was shot multiple times in northeast Harris County on Thursday.

Brittney Sanders, 34, was arrested after the shooting.

The shooting happened on Thursday evening in the 6100 block of Cypresswood Green Drive, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

When deputies arrived, they found a 6-year-old boy who had been shot in the arm and thigh. He was taken to a nearby hospital by his mother, Pct. 4 said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Sanders fired a "warning shot" into the air as several young girls were involved in a physical altercation outside, deputies said.

As the girls went back toward the car they arrived in, Sanders allegedly fired two or three more shots at the vehicle.

The 6-year-old boy was inside the vehicle when the shots were fired, deputies said.

Pct. 4 said it appeared one of the young girls involved in the fight is the suspect's daughter.

Investigators did not know the girls' exact ages, but said they are in late elementary and/or early middle school.

The fight between the girls reportedly started at school. Once school was over, the groups regathered at the location in order to "finish the altercation," authorities said.

Pct. 4 did not say which school the girls attend.