WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
child shot

6-year-old expected to be OK after being shot multiple times in NE Harris Co., Pct. 4 says

Jessica Willey Image
ByJessica Willey KTRK logo
Friday, March 3, 2023 1:57AM
ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 6-year-old boy is expected to be OK after he was shot multiple times in northeast Harris County, according to authorities.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 Livestream.

Thursday's scene unfolded in the 6100 block of Cypresswood Green Drive, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

Authorities said the 6-year-old was shot in the arm and thigh but is being treated at a hospital.

Deputies did not immediately reveal what led to the shooting or if anyone else was injured, but they did mention that "multiple subjects" were detained.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW