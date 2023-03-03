6-year-old expected to be OK after being shot multiple times in NE Harris Co., Pct. 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 6-year-old boy is expected to be OK after he was shot multiple times in northeast Harris County, according to authorities.

Thursday's scene unfolded in the 6100 block of Cypresswood Green Drive, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

Authorities said the 6-year-old was shot in the arm and thigh but is being treated at a hospital.

Deputies did not immediately reveal what led to the shooting or if anyone else was injured, but they did mention that "multiple subjects" were detained.

