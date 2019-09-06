Weather U

How to submit an ABC13 Weather U suggestion

Learn more about a variety of weather topics with ABC13 Weather U.

Fill out the form below if you would like to suggest a topic for our weather team to cover.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather u
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER U
Different phases of the water cycle
How to stay safe during a tornado
What is the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane wind scale?
How do tropical cyclones get named?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shock, sympathy, mockery: World reacts to Trump testing positive
Tropical Depression 25 forms in the northwestern Caribbean Sea
Gov. Abbott sued over order to close ballot drop-off locations
Trump, first lady positive for virus; he has 'mild symptoms'
Astros to face bitter rival Oakland in ALDS starting Monday
Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis may affect the upcoming election
Allergy woes continue but the weather remains nice
Show More
'Reckless' burglar crashes into innocent woman's home, police say
13 Investigates low voter turnout in Houston-area districts
Hightower HS athlete Trey Thomas remembered
Trump has COVID-19. How serious is his risk?
NASA tests new $23M titanium space toilet
More TOP STORIES News