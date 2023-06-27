The Houston Fire Department responded to reports of an explosion in an industrial area just off Highway 3 in the city's southeast end.

No injuries reported after explosion just off Highway 3 in southeast Houston, HFD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A reported explosion involving a 500-gallon tank inside a building in southeast Houston left a hole in the roof.

SkyEye flew over the 800 block of Bay Star Boulevard near Highway 3 shortly after the Houston Fire Department tweeted information about the blast Tuesday afternoon.

HFD said firefighters and hazmat crews were called to the scene. There were no immediate reports of injuries or anyone hospitalized.

The fire department later added information about a fire breaking out at the building where a 500-gallon tank exploded.

Crews are still determining what was in the tank.

