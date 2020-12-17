Rapper 50 Cent makes surprise visit during Super Feast toy drive in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rapper and serial entrepreneur 50 Cent surprised Houstonians when he showed up to an emergency toy drive for the city's annual Super Feast.The emergency toy drive was held to ensure the city would be able to fulfill their goal of providing toys, gifts and meals to families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic."Right now, charities like us don't have enough toys to make sure every child receives gifts for Christmas, which is leading us to ask Houston communities for support in this 'Emergency Toy Drive,'" organizers stated.For over 40 years, the Houston Super Feast has been providing social services to the poor, needy, senior citizens or just those in need of a helping hand.50 Cent, along with hundreds of community residents, dropped off toys, bicycles and other food donations for families who will attend this year's Christmas Super Feast on Thursday, Dec. 24."It's an opportunity for me to start a new relationship with Houston," the New York rapper said about his surprise contribution.Super Feast officials said more than 30,000 children and families are expected to be served this holiday season.