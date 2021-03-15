car fire

3 dead after multiple car crash ends in flames in northwest Harris County

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Two children were being taken to the hospital by Life Flight after a car crash ended in flames in northwest Harris County.

It happened on FM 2920 near Gosling Road around 8:50 p.m., according to the Spring Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived to the scene, officials immediately performed CPR on one of the injured children.

Firefighters reported multiple vehicles were involved and asked that drivers avoid the area as they continue to put out the fires.

Three people from one car were reported dead, according to Constable Mark Herman.



This is a developing story. Please check back later for more updates.
