Body of missing Houston teen found at Missouri City park

EMBED </>More Videos

MURDER MYSTERY: Visitors to the jogging trails and lakes at Buffalo Run Park are feeling uneasy after a missing 16-year-old boy's body was found.

By
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
Buffalo Run Park is filled with jogging trails and lakes, but also surrounded by mystery.

On Tuesday, police were there again, the fourth time a teenager has been found dead in the last two years, according to Missouri City police.

The latest discovery has joggers like David Coleman feeling uneasy.

"It's scary," Coleman said. "It's frightening."

The latest victim has now been identified as 16-year-old Eduardo Eguia. Police say the teen was shot in the stomach. His family last saw him on Saturday.

"There's a lot of woods out here, so you know if something happened, you could be out here for some time before someone would know," Coleman said.

The medical examiner has not said how Eguia died, but police are treating it as a homicide.

"My prayers go out to the family of the victim," Coleman said.

ABC13 was at the park in June 2016 when Estuar Quinonez, just 16 years old, had been shot several times. Police said the man charged in his murder, Douglas Alexander Herrera-Hernandez, went by the name "Terror" and is an MS-13 gang member.

In September of this year, 19-year-old Michael Lee Johnson was also found dead. Missouri City police said they're hoping to close this case soon, but now they're also trying to solve Eguia's killing.

Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundmissing teenagerteen shottexas newsHoustonMissouri City
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Deputy, 2 officers in hospital after shootout with felon
What we know about shootout suspect Daniel Trevino
Democrat Carol Alvarado takes Texas Senate District 6 seat
Houston Rockets play causes Alex Bregman to spill drink
Selena's life story to be told on Netflix
Could casino gambling become a reality in Houston?
Albino deer steps out for rare sighting in the snow
Lil' Wayne bringing free concert tour to Houston
Show More
Thieves target 6 Houston-area Chase Bank ATMs
LISTEN: Chaos erupts after 3 officers shot in NE Harris Co.
Young engineer's tiny invention could be back pain miracle
New road connection gives drivers direct access to US-59
Iconic Rothko Chapel to close in 2019 for restoration
More News