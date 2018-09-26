Body of 19-year-old man found at park in Missouri City

Police in Missouri City are looking to the public for help to get information on a 19-year-old's whereabouts leading up to his death.On Wednesday, the body of Michael Lee Johnson was found in a wooded area at Buffalo Run Park.Officers found trauma on the man's body, according to Missouri City police.So far, though, there have been no arrests and the cause of his death is still under investigation.Police provided a photo of Johnson to get information about where he was and what he was doing before his body wound up at the park. Police urged anyone with information to contact them at 281-403-8721.