4 people arrested for illegal street racing in Harris County as legal racing event begins

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are warning drivers to be on high alert, specifically on I-10, as street racers try to avoid law enforcement.Four people have been arrested for illegal racing while the legal racing event TX2K19 is in town.Two drivers were captured on I-10 Tuesday, allegedly going 90 miles per hour near Barker Cypress. Another person was pulled over at the same spot.An alleged racer was caught on the Katy Freeway at Eldridge on Thursday.Deputies from multiple agencies will be on patrol all weekend.