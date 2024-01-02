3-year-old shot in leg while walking in Shady Lane Park with family, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after police said a toddler was shot in northeast Houston on Monday.

The Houston Police Department said shots were fired at about 5:30 p.m. at Shady Lane Park.

Investigators said a family was walking in the park when they heard gunshots, and their 3-year-old was shot in the leg.

Houston police posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the family reported they saw an HPD unit when rushing the toddler to the hospital.

The police department said an officer applied a tourniquet to the 3-year-old boy, who was then taken to the hospital by the Houston Fire Department.

Officers said the boy was talking with first responders when being transported.

For live updates, watch ABC13 newscasts throughout the evening and follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

