3-year-old boy found unresponsive in pond, HCSO says

A 3-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was found unresponsive in a pond in northeast Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.Deputies responded to the 1600 block of Kennings Road in the Crosby area on Sunday night.Officials said the boy was transported to the hospital.The condition of the boy is reportedly unknown, according to a tweet from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.