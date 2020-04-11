Wandering 3-year-old hit by pickup truck in northeast Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 3-year-old toddler wandering alone in a dark northeast Houston intersection is recovering after he was hit by a pickup truck Friday night.

It happened at the intersection of Tidwell and Wayside Drive around 8 p.m.

Witnesses told police a Ford F-150 stopped after hitting the toddler, but then took off.

The driver later returned to the scene and was taken into custody. The child was taken to a hospital with a broken femur and fractures to his pelvis, authorities said.

As the driver was taken into custody, officers spent the early hours of Saturday looking for the child's parents.

"I don't know what he was doing out there," Houston police Sgt. David Rose said. "The crux of the case, he's ok. He's at Texas Children's. He's injured, but he's going to be alright."

The mother showed up to the hospital where her son was. Police are trying to determine where she was at the time her child ended up alone in the street.

Officers have not provided a photo or name of the child.

Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhit and runchild injuredtoddlerchild neglecthit and run accident
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
YESPrep celebrates seniors with parades
Blue Angels fly over Houston for COVID-19 frontline workers
ABC13 to host virtual town hall on COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News